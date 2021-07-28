Boeing Reports Surprising Profit And Promises Fewer Job Cuts

According to statistics revealed Wednesday, Boeing made its first quarterly profit since 2019 as a result of a strengthening commercial aviation industry, which will allow the business to lose fewer employees than originally projected.

Boeing’s stock soared when the company reported a second-quarter profit of $587 million, compared to a loss of $2.4 billion in the same three months of 2020, when the epidemic was at its peak.

The company’s first positive earnings since the third quarter of 2019, before the coronavirus shut down the economy, stunned analysts who had predicted another loss.

As Covid-19 vaccinations become available, commercial airlines are adjusting to accommodate rising travel demand.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun stated that the business will maintain its present staff of 140,000 employees rather than reducing it to 130,000 as reported earlier in the outbreak.

In a message to employees, he mentioned “encouraging” industry recovery patterns.

“As the commercial market recovers, our defense and government services business targets growth prospects, and we expand expenditures to further strengthen engineering and drive quality and stability in our production system,” Calhoun said.

Boeing’s revenues increased by 44% year over year to $17 billion, with stronger operating earnings in defense, space, and security.

It also recorded a considerably smaller quarterly loss in its commercial aviation segment, thanks in part to the beginning of 737 MAX deliveries, which had been halted for 20 months following two tragic crashes.

Boeing also turned a profit in its worldwide services sector, which had lost money last year due to Covid-19 charges.

Despite the positive results, Boeing’s operations continue to be questioned, most recently with the 787 Dreamliner airliner. Boeing has suspended deliveries and reduced manufacturing levels on the plane while it undergoes extra modification.

In pre-market trade, shares rose 5.4 percent to $234.30.