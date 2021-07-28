Boeing Reports Surprising Profit And Promises Fewer Job Cuts

According to data revealed Wednesday, Boeing earned its first quarterly profit since 2019 thanks to improved defense revenues and a reviving commercial aviation market, which will allow the corporation to slash fewer jobs than originally projected.

The results stunned analysts who expected another loss, and they come as commercial airlines shift to meet growing travel demand in a largely recovered travel industry now that Covid-19 vaccinations are accessible.

Despite this, the aviation behemoth continues to be plagued by uncertainty as a result of the epidemic, as well as obstacles posed by the halting of delivery of a best-selling jet and a bleak forecast for plane orders in China.

In a press statement, Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said, “We continued to make important progress in the second quarter as we focus on creating stability across our operations and modernizing our business for the future.”

“As our commercial market environment improves, we’re keeping a careful eye on COVID-19 case rates, vaccine distribution, and global commerce as vital markers of our industry’s stability.”

Boeing recorded a $587 million profit in the second quarter, compared to a $2.4 billion loss in the same three months of 2020, when the pandemic was at its peak.

Revenues increased 44 percent year over year to $17 billion, with stronger operating earnings in military, space, and security.

It also recorded a considerably smaller quarterly loss in its commercial aviation segment, thanks in part to the beginning of 737 MAX deliveries, which had been halted for 20 months following two tragic crashes.

Boeing also turned a profit in its worldwide services sector, which had lost money last year due to Covid-19 charges.

According to a business presentation, the commercial aviation recovery is “accelerating, but remains uneven,” with travel limitations on foreign travel continuing to hamper demand for long-distance aircraft. A full recovery is not predicted until 2023 or 2024.

Despite the hurdles, Calhoun told CNBC that he was confident enough in the market to change his mind about a previously announced downsize.

Instead of decreasing its personnel to 130,000 as reported earlier in the outbreak, the corporation now aims to keep it at 140,000.

Calhoun does not expect “severe repercussions” from the Delta variation, despite the newest round of Covid-19 cases being “not helpful.”

Calhoun told the network, “I still believe we are fully reliant on the vaccine’s distribution and penetration in every population.”

