Boeing Reports a Loss in the Third Quarter, Due to 787 Problems.

Boeing’s problems with the 787 airliner pulled down third-quarter profits, resulting in yet another loss as the aviation giant tries to recoup from previous setbacks.

Boeing lost $109 million in the first quarter, compared to $449 million the previous year.

The 787 Dreamliner has cost the firm $1 billion in extra expenses, with $183 million coming in the third quarter.

A $185 million charge related to the unmanned CST-100 Starliner capsule’s delayed test flight also impacted profits.

“As the market improves, we are driving stability across our operations, investing in our future, and preparing our staff to deliver for our customers,” said Boeing CEO David Calhoun.

Following a series of problems with the airliner, Boeing halted deliveries of the 787 in May. After receiving notification from a supplier that some parts were not made properly, the business announced earlier this month that it will modify undelivered 787s.

“The firm continues to focus 787 production resources on inspections and rework, and continues to engage in thorough conversations with the FAA regarding essential activities for resuming delivery,” Boeing said, adding that it is now producing two 787 jets each month.

Revenues increased by 8% to $15.3 billion, owing to the benefit of 737 MAX deliveries that were returned. Following two deadly crashes that drove the corporation into a crisis that still reverberates, the plane was grounded for 20 months.

A former Boeing chief test pilot was accused earlier this month by a US federal grand jury with deceiving aviation authorities during the certification process for the 737 MAX.

In pre-market trade, shares increased 0.6 percent to $211.

