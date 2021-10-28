Boeing Reports a Loss in the Third Quarter as 787 and Starliner issues wreak havoc on the company’s bottom line.

Boeing’s problems with the 787 airliner and a postponed NASA test flight dragged on the third quarter, culminating in a new loss on Wednesday as the aviation giant seeks to recoup from previous setbacks.

The corporation, which had made a profit in the second quarter after six consecutive losses, was back in the red in the third quarter, losing $109 million.

Expenses related to the 787 difficulties, as well as one-time costs linked with the delayed test flight of the unmanned CST-100 Starliner capsule, were major contributors.

These issues are the latest setbacks for Boeing, which faced an existential crisis in early 2020 as a result of the aviation slump caused by Covid-19, which was compounded by the long-term 737 MAX grounding.

As the aviation industry recovers, Chief Executive David Calhoun told CNBC that he is a “optimist,” adding that he hopes to enter 2022 “on a nice trajectory.”

Calhoun compared the back-and-forth with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over the 787 to the experience with the 737 MAX, which the FAA authorized to fly in November 2020 after a 20-month grounding following two tragic disasters.

Revenues increased by 8% to $15.3 billion, owing to the benefit of 737 MAX deliveries that were returned.

Boeing reported $1 billion in new costs related to the 787 Dreamliner on Wednesday, with $183 million coming in the third quarter.

Following a series of problems with the airliner, Boeing halted deliveries of the 787 in May.

After receiving notification from a supplier that some parts were not made properly, the business announced earlier this month that it will modify undelivered 787s.

It now produces only two 787 planes every month.

Calhoun described the 787’s conversation with the FAA as “the mirror image of the MAX,” saying that Boeing had previously disappointed investors by providing an unrealistically optimistic timeline for the plane’s return to service.

“So the good news is that there are proof points that the MAX is out there, flying around like crazy. It’s also as dependable as any plane in any fleet on the planet “Calhoun stated to CNBC.

“I can’t anticipate delivery schedules… we’ll keep to our knitting,” she says.

A $185 million expense related to the Starliner capsule’s delayed test flight also impacted profitability.

A $185 million expense related to the Starliner capsule's delayed test flight also impacted profitability.

The CST-100 was supposed to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) on August 3 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, however the mission was cut short.