Boeing refuses to acknowledge safety issues three years after the MAX crashes, according to a whistleblower.

A named whistleblower made claims against Boeing in a U.S. Senate report issued on Sunday, alleging that the company refused to admit to safety violations.

Dr. Martin Bickeboeller, the whistleblower, is a senior engineer at Boeing. According to The Seattle Times, Bickeboeller claims that the business has refused to admit to deficiencies in compliance with federal safety regulations three years after two MAX model 737 planes crashed.

In October, Bickeboeller filed a complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing’s refusal to recognize faults, he claimed, has created “a risky culture not conducive to the proper safety of aerospace products.” In the years since the MAX planes were grounded, Bickeboeller remarked that Boeing’s oversight of manufacturing at its numerous suppliers is still insufficient. He is said to have raised this concern with the corporation several times, as well as in a previous FAA complaint.

Boeing spokeswoman Jessica Kowal told The Seattle Times that the firm considered the issues identified by Bickeboeller but ultimately disagreed with his conclusions. She also stated that Boeing takes employee-reported issues “extremely seriously.” Boeing was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received before publication.

The Boeing 737 MAX jets were grounded from March 2019 to December 2020 as a result of two deadly crashes that killed a total of 346 people. In October 2018, Lion Air Flight 610 was the first to crash, followed by Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March 2019.

As a result of these deadly crashes, 387 planes were grounded. In December 2020, flights with MAX aircraft resumed in the United States, and the model was recertified in Canada and Europe the following month.

In addition to Bickeboeller, the Senate report reported interviews with another Boeing engineer and a production manager, three FAA safety experts, and a General Electric engineer. In the end, the audit found that the FAA is not doing a good enough job of overseeing Boeing.

The FAA’s monitoring of the certification process has diminished, according to the report, with the agency beginning to cede oversight authority to other companies, including Boeing itself.

It also demands that the FAA "address unfair pressure."