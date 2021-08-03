Boeing makes a second uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station.

After a failed test in 2019, Boeing will attempt to restart its spaceflight program on Tuesday with an uncrewed journey of its Starliner capsule to the International Space Station (ISS).

At 1:20 p.m. Eastern time, the spaceship will blast off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on an Atlas V rocket produced by United Launch Alliance (1720 GMT).

NASA’s website will host a livestream of the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission.

The Starliner spacecraft will fire its thrusters about 30 minutes after launch to enter orbit and begin a daylong journey to the space station, with docking scheduled for 1:37 p.m. on Wednesday.

The weather forecast now anticipates a 60% likelihood of launch, with clouds and lightning being the most likely stumbling blocks.

The test mission was originally scheduled for Friday, but had to be delayed after a Russian science module accidently ignited its thrusters after docking with the ISS, throwing the orbital station off course.

After the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011, NASA awarded multibillion-dollar contracts to Boeing and SpaceX to provide taxi services to the International Space Station, ending the United States’ reliance on Russian rockets for the mission.

SpaceX’s program has advanced more quickly, with three crewed missions completed to date.

Boeing’s program is behind schedule. The Starliner spacecraft had technical faults during an initial uncrewed test flight in December 2019, failing to dock at the ISS and returning to Earth prematurely.

NASA eventually identified 80 remedial measures that Boeing needed to do, describing the test as a “high visibility close call” in which the spacecraft could have been lost twice.

Last week, NASA’s commercial crew program manager, Steve Stich, told reporters that he was optimistic this time.

He stated, “We want it to go well, we expect it to go well, and we’ve made all the preparations we can.”

“The Starliner is a fantastic vehicle, but we all know how difficult it is, and this is a test trip, so I fully anticipate us to learn something on this journey.”

When the spacecraft lands in the western US desert at the end of its mission, it will transport more than 550 pounds of cargo, including air tanks, to the International Space Station.