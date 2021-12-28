Bodycam footage of a teen store shooting has been released by California police.

On Monday, bodycam footage of a “chaotic” police killing of a juvenile in a California department store was released, prompting accusations that officers were all-too-ready to fire.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, was in a changing room when a stray bullet fired by a police officer ricocheted off the wall and struck her, instantly killing her.

Valentina was shopping with her mother in a Los Angeles store during the pre-Christmas rush for outfits for her “quinceanera,” a Latin American coming-of-age rite.

On Thursday, police were dispatched to the Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood in response to reports of a possible gunshot.

CCTV Before police arrived, images from the scene show a clearly upset man roaming the store with a bike lock in his hand.

He screams at numerous individuals before brutally striking one woman with the heavy-duty cable lock in the head and torso.

A number of officers arrive at the scene with firearms drawn, according to bodycam footage.

One of them fires a long-barreled gun seconds after they locate the culprit.

He is handcuffed as he collapses to the ground.

A freeze-frame of one of the shots fired by the cop skipping off the floor and hitting the exterior wall of the changing room where Valentina was hiding with her mother is shown in a police commentary.

Police Chief Michel Moore said the incident would be thoroughly investigated.

“For everyone concerned, this chaotic occurrence ending in the loss of an innocent kid is heartbreaking and devastating,” he said.

“I am deeply sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life, and I understand that no words can ease the family’s unspeakable grief.”

LULAC, a Hispanic civil rights organization, claimed that responding officers acted carelessly.

“It’s inexcusable that professional Los Angeles police officers could shoot fire in a crowded supermarket during the busiest shopping season of the year without first determining whether the guy was armed,” said president Domingo Garcia.

The incident is the latest in a country where police officers frequently use lethal force while facing criminal suspects.

There is no official national record of fatal police shootings in the United States, and police departments report instances on a voluntary basis.

According to a statistic published Monday by the Washington Post, more than 900 people have been shot and killed by police in the last year.