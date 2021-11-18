Bobby Kotick: Who Is He? Activision’s CEO has been chastised for remaining silent on the company’s sexual misconduct allegations.

Employees and shareholders of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), a video game holding company based in Southern California, have demanded that CEO Bobby Kotick resign after a Wall Street Journal story revealed that he was aware of sexual misconduct charges but failed to alert the board of directors.

“Contrary to previous company statements, CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of many incidents of sexual harassment, sexual assault, and gender discrimination at Activision Blizzard, but failed to ensure that the executives and managers responsible were terminated or to recognize and address the company’s hostile workplace culture,” read a letter from shareholders to the board of directors obtained by the Washington Post.

Over 100 Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout in response to the Journal’s findings. Long-time directors Robert Morgado and chairman of the board Brian Kelly were also asked to quit with Kotick.

The Journal’s allegation was refuted by Kotick, who later shared a video message with staff calling for a zero-tolerance approach.

“I have made my point. We’re implementing a new zero-tolerance policy for unacceptable behavior, and zero means zero. “Any repulsive behavior is simply unacceptable,” he stated.

Through a combination with Activision, Inc. and Vivendi Games, Kotick formed the firm in 2008. Call of Duty, Guitar Hero, and World of Warcraft are some of Activision Blizzard’s most popular titles.

“People who love video games love to dislike Bobby Kotick,” New York Times reporter Amy Chozick said in a 2012 feature. Many people have pointed out how good Kotick is for Wall Street but awful for gamers.

Activision was on the verge of bankruptcy when Kotick and Kelly bought it in 1990. The corporation today has a market capitalization of almost $50 billion.

According to Chozick, Kotick “earned more than $8 million in 2011 and has an estimated net worth of over $1 billion,” as of 2012. Kotick does not appear in Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, which has a bottom line of $6 billion.

Kotick, 58, grew up in New York and reportedly owned a company that rented out Manhattan nightclubs.

He studied art history at the University of Michigan and later co-founded a technological company with his roommate that generated Apple II computer software. Kotick has given the institution millions of dollars in gifts.