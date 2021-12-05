Bob Dole, a WWII hero and a long-serving member of the United States Congress, has died at the age of 98.

Bob Dole, a five-term US senator and the Republican Party's 1996 presidential nominee, died on Sunday at the age of 98. He had battled back from being seriously wounded in World War II to become a five-term senator and the Republican Party's 1996 presidential nominee.

As tributes flooded in for the veteran US politician, flags were ordered to fly at half-staff at the US Capitol, including one from US Vice President Mike Pence, who paid respect to a “extraordinary life of service.”

“It is with heavy hearts that we report Senator Robert Joseph Dole passed away early this morning in his sleep,” the Elizabeth Dole Foundation tweeted.

“He had dutifully served the United States of America for 79 years.”

Initially, no specifics were given, but the long-serving senator had revealed in February that he was undergoing treatment for stage four lung cancer.

In 1996, Dole won the Republican presidential nomination for the third time, but lost to Democrat Bill Clinton — 20 years after losing the 1976 election as Gerald Ford’s running mate.

During his 35 years in Congress, Dole was a conservative Republican who fought for government reform but also had a pragmatic streak, sponsoring collaborative bills.

Robert Joseph Dole, a plain-spoken, unpretentious man of action, was born on July 22, 1923, in the prairie town of Russell, Kansas, and portrayed himself as a plain-spoken, unassuming man of action, rather than lofty aspirations and soaring language.

Doran, his father, had a creamery and later a grain elevator in the area. Bina, his mother, was a door-to-door saleswoman for sewing machines.

Dole was a football, basketball, and track athlete at the University of Kansas.

He enrolled as an officer in the US Army and was severely injured by machine gun fire in the back and right arm during fighting against German troops in Italy in April 1945.

He spent more than three years in the hospital, and the wounds left him with a shriveled right arm.

Dole would regularly hold a pen in his right hand to keep people from shaking it, since he was self-conscious about the injury.

For gallantry, he received two Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star.

Due to his injuries, Dole had to abandon his intentions to attend medical school and instead enroll in law school.

Before being elected to the US House of Representatives in 1960, he worked as a county prosecutor and in the Kansas state legislature.

Dole was first elected to the United States Senate in 1968, and was re-elected in 1974, 1980, 1986, and 1992, serving as Senate majority and minority leader throughout that time.

