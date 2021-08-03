BMW predicts a chip shortage in the second half.

On Tuesday, BMW reported a record profit of 4.8 billion euros for the second quarter, but cautioned that chip shortages would “likely” harm the second half of the year.

The Bavarian firm has so far been able to compensate for a global shortage of this critical component, but it will now begin to suffer the consequences.

In a press statement, financial director Nicolas Peter remarked, “The longer supply shortages persist, the more tense the situation is going to grow.”

“We expect production constraints to persist in the second half of the year, resulting in a similar impact on sales volumes,” says the company.

A rise in raw material prices is also expected to have an influence on the second half of the year.

BMW’s record earnings for April to June were boosted in part by a one-billion-euro ($1.2-billion) fine from European competition regulators in July, which was reflected as a positive effect in the results.

For cooperating on the development of anti-pollution technology for diesel cars, Brussels fined BMW and Volkswagen.

Daimler, which was complicit in the misconduct but reported it to authorities, was spared any punishment.

The results were also boosted by a considerable increase in sales as the economy began to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

In the second quarter of 2020, when the pandemic interrupted trade and travel around the world, the corporation lost 212 million euros.

As a result, the division’s operating margin for the year is likely to reach the “upper end” of the seven-to-nine percent range, up from the six-to-eight percent range originally forecast.

This highly watched metric climbed to 13 percent in the first half, much above the minus four percent forecast for 2020.

For the months of April to June, revenue increased by 43 percent year on year, and for the first half of the year, revenue increased by 28 percent to 55.4 billion euros.