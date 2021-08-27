BMW CEO Says Newly Designed Vehicle Will Be Available By End Of 2021.

BMW announced on Thursday that it will unveil plans for a completely new vehicle by the end of 2021.

Chairman Oliver Zipse told CNBC’s Phil LeBeau on “Squawk Box” that “by the end of the year, we will make an announcement to develop another high-end car.”

“It is not a replacement model; it is a whole new model, high-end for the American market as well as the global market.”

Zipse did not go into detail regarding the new car, but he did mention his support for the Biden administration’s ambitious goal of 50% electric vehicle sales by 2030.

Zipse told CNBC that the new model is made in the company’s Spartanburg factory in Geer, South Carolina. The Spartanburg facility produces the most BMW vehicles of any BMW plant in the world. BMW produces the X3, X4, X5, X6, X7, and performance variants, which are all exported worldwide. BMW exports over 70% of the automobiles it manufactures in the United States.

Unverified images of a new X8 model were recently posted on social media and car blogs.

“It’ll be built on the same underpinnings as the BMW X7, but with a more aggressive look and more performance options, including a future X8M that’ll compete with the likes of the Audi RSQ8 and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe,” according to U.K.-based automotive website Car Wow.

New images of the BMW X8 M, an extreme SUV

pic.twitter.com/xLapnECUb5