Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ company, has announced plans for a private space station.

As the race to commercialize space heats up, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin revealed on Monday that it plans to launch a space station that will house up to ten people in the second half of the decade.

“Orbital Reef,” a joint venture with commercial space company Sierra Space and with the backing of Boeing and Arizona State University, is characterized in a press statement as a mixed-use business park in space that will facilitate microgravity research and production.

“NASA and other space agencies have been developing orbital space flight and space habitation for over sixty years, laying the groundwork for commercial spaceflight to take off in this decade,” said Blue Origin chief Brent Sherwood.

“To normalize space flying, we will expand access, cut the cost, and provide all of the services and comforts that are required.”

As NASA contemplates the International Space Station’s future into the 2020s, the commercial outpost is one of several planned in the following years.

The space agency has a deal with Axiom to create a space station that will first dock with the ISS before becoming self-contained.

Nanoracks, in conjunction with Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin, revealed this week the development of Starlab, a proposed space station that will be operational by 2027.

Orbital Reef will sail at an altitude of 500 kilometers (310 miles), just above the International Space Station, with residents seeing 32 sunrises and sunsets per day, according to a data sheet issued by Blue Origin.

It will house ten people in futuristic modules with big windows in a space of 830 cubic meters (30,000 cubic feet), which is somewhat smaller than the International Space Station.

Though Moscow has recently equivocated on the future of the collaboration, the ISS was completed in 2011 and has long been a symbol of US-Russia space cooperation.

It is now rated safe until 2028, and incoming administrator Bill Nelson has stated that he hopes it will last until 2030, when NASA expects the private sector to step up and replace it.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, which pushed Star Trek actor William Shatner beyond the atmosphere earlier this month, is now only capable of flying to suborbital space.

New Glenn, a rocket that can carry freight and people into orbit, and a lunar lander are among its other projects, but it lost the Moon contract to rival SpaceX and is fighting NASA to overturn the decision.

