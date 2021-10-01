Blue Origin Is Accused Of Having A “Toxic” Work Culture That Endangers Employees’ Safety.

On Thursday, a number of current and former Blue Origin employees accused Jeff Bezos’ space company of having a “toxic” work culture, including widespread sexual harassment and a decision-making pattern that valued rocket development speed over safety.

The charges were detailed in a lengthy blog post signed by Alexandra Abrams, Blue Origin’s former head of employee communications, and were categorically denied by the corporation.

According to the article, it also represented the opinions of 20 other workers and ex-workers from various divisions who requested anonymity.

“Gender inequalities in the workforce are prevalent in the space sector, but they also manifest in a special type of sexism at Blue Origin,” it stated.

One senior executive was stated to have reported sexual harassment on many occasions yet remained in CEO Bob Smith’s “loyal inner circle.”

Another former executive referred to female coworkers as “baby girl,” “baby doll,” or “sweetheart,” according to the post, and questioned about their dating situations.

“It looked to many of us that his close personal relationship with Bezos was protecting him – it took him physically grabbing a female subordinate for him to eventually be let go,” the writers said.

They also claimed that a former NASA astronaut and senior executive of Blue Origin allegedly told a gathering of women, “You should ask my viewpoint since I am a man.”

According to Abrams and her co-authors, the firm romanticized burnout, stifled criticism, and was concerned with competing with rivals SpaceX and Virgin Galactic in the race to launch their rich founders, putting the company’s safety at risk.

“In the perspective of one of the engineers who signed on to this piece, ‘Blue Origin has been lucky that nothing has transpired so far,’” they wrote.

A representative for Blue Origin refuted the charges, saying Abrams was fired two years ago after receiving warnings about difficulties with US export control procedures.

“Blue Origin has zero tolerance for any form of discrimination or harassment,” the representative continued.

“We give a variety of options for employees, including a 24-hour anonymous hotline, and we will investigate any new allegations of misbehavior as soon as possible.”

According to AFP, the US Federal Aviation Administration “takes every claim seriously” and is reviewing the material.

In July, Bezos flew beyond Earth’s atmosphere on Blue Origin’s first crewed flight, marking a watershed moment for the space tourism industry after years of delays.

Four new astronauts were born during the 10-minute journey from a west Texas base to beyond the Karman line and back, including the oldest and youngest astronauts ever.

