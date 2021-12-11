Blue Origin Flight Is Launched By The Daughter Of The First American Astronaut.

On Saturday, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin firm launched its third private crew into space, this time featuring the daughter of America’s first astronaut.

The stubby white spacecraft with a spherical tip took off into clear blue skies above West Texas for an 11-minute journey to just beyond the globally recognized space barrier, which is 62 miles (100 kilometers) high.

The six-person crew would experience weightlessness for a few minutes before returning to Earth for a gentle parachute touchdown in the desert.

Laura Shepard Churchley, whose father Alan Shepard made history by becoming the first American to journey to space in 1961, was a Blue Origin visitor.

In honor of the pioneering astronaut, the company’s suborbital rocket is called “New Shepard.”

There were four paying customers: space industry entrepreneur and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess, and Cameron Bess, as well as Michael Strahan, an American football Hall of Famer turned TV personality.

Lane and Cameron Bess made history by becoming the first parent-child team to fly in space. The cost of the tickets has not been revealed.

On May 5, 1961, Alan Shepard flew a 15-minute suborbital space trip, just over a month after Yuri Gagarin of the Soviet Union became the first human in space, orbiting the planet.

Shepard became the fifth of twelve men to walk on the Moon before dying in 1998.

Blue Origin has already taken billionaire founder Jeff Bezos and Star Trek star William Shatner to space on previous trips.

Bezos, who built his fortune with Amazon, envisions a future in which humanity is dispersed around the solar system, living and working in massive space colonies that have artificial gravity.

He claims that this will leave Earth as a pristine tourist destination, similar to how national parks are now.

Virgin Galactic also flew its founder Richard Branson to the final frontier in 2021, while Elon Musk’s SpaceX sent four private individuals on a three-day orbital flight for charity.