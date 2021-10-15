Blockades and Protests Covid Rules welcomes New Italy.

On Friday, protesters gathered at Italian ports as the country braced for severe disruption as a result of new coronavirus regulations for employees.

Around 300 protesters blocked an entry to Genoa’s port in the northwest, causing delays in what was thought to be the start of a day of blockades and protests.

Hundreds of people also demonstrated at Trieste’s port, a vital center in the northeast, but regional director Massimiliano Fedriga asserted that “the port is running.”

All personnel must provide a “Green Pass” with confirmation of vaccination, recent recovery from Covid-19, or a negative test starting Friday, or they will be labeled absent without pay.

More than 86 percent of Italians over the age of 12 have had at least one jab, making them eligible for certification.

However, it is predicted that up to three million workers are unvaccinated, and the majority will be able to work only if they pay for their own tests every 48 or 72 hours, depending on the type.

According to Ivano Russo, director general of the trade group Confetra, “25-30 percent” of the 900,000 truck drivers, couriers, and warehouse workers employed by members of his lobby do not have Covid certifications.

Despite being promised free Covid testing, dock workers in Trieste have threatened to go on strike indefinitely.

According to an AFP journalist, the minor blockage in Genoa was quiet early Friday, though several truck drivers reported delays.

“It’s incredibly difficult to unload today,” Marco, a 50-year-old driver, told ANSA.

“I need to unpack and go back to work. Because I have to work, I had to get the immunization to receive the Green Card.” According to official data, more than 560,000 Green Passes were downloaded on Wednesday, indicating that the new guidelines are improving immunization rates.

The Green Pass has been defended by Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government as a means of avoiding similar lockdowns in Italy, where the economy is anticipated to expand by about 6% this year following a severe Covid-induced slump.

Ministers appeared unlikely to give in to calls for universal Covid testing, but the ANSA news agency claimed that they were considering giving larger tax incentives to companies that pay for them.

Anti-pass protests were planned around the country on Friday, but the government is hoping to avoid a repetition of the deadly riots that erupted in Rome last weekend, which were sparked by far-right militants.

On Saturday, trade unions are organising an anti-fascist march.