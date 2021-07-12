‘Black Widow’ Sets a New Box Office Record for the Covid Era

According to industry analyst Exhibitor Relations, the new Disney superhero film “Black Widow” brought in an estimated $80 million in North America over the three-day weekend, a pandemic-era record, as the Marvel Universe continued to entice audiences.

The film, which stars Scarlett Johansson as the cat-suited superspy, earned an extra $60 million in streaming on Disney Plus (at $29.99 for members) and $78 million internationally, for a total of $218 million worldwide.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, a studio announcing its streaming total during a film’s first weekend is “unusual.” In China, the film has yet to be released.

Universal’s action film “F9: The Fast Saga” came in second with $10.9 million, a drop of more than half from the previous weekend’s gross.

With a $70 million opening, it broke the previous pandemic-era record. This ninth film of the “Fast and Furious” franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and John Cena.

Universal also took the second and third places in the box office.

With $8.7 million, its animated sequel “The Boss Baby: Family Business” came in third. Alec Baldwin, Eva Longoria, Jeff Goldblum, and Lisa Kudrow lend their voices to the story about a cannily can-do “boss baby.”

“The Forever Purge,” a horror picture, came in fourth place with $6.7 million. The latest installment in the “Purge” series is set in a dystopian near-future where all crime, including murder, is legalized once a year. Tenoch Huerta and Ana de la Reguera star.

“A Quiet Place: Part II,” from Paramount, came in fifth with $3 million, bringing its domestic total to near $150 million in its seventh week. The horror film was directed by John Krasinski, and his wife Emily Blunt starred.

Since the release of Covid-19, the domestic box office has crossed $100 million for the first time. It grossed $116.8 million, up 20% from the previous weekend.

The following people rounded out the top ten:

“Cruella” ($2.2 million) is a film that is based on a true story.

The Bodyguard of the Hitman’s Wife (1,6 million dollars)

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” ($1.3 million) is a sequel to the animated film “Peter Rabbit.”

“In the Heights” is a $630,000 film.

“Zola” ($620,000) is a fictional character.