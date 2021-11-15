Black Friday 2021 at Walmart: Tech Gadget Deals, Walmart+ Member Early Access, and More

Walmart (WMT) announced its Black Friday 2021 sale on Monday, the third in a series of holiday sales events the retailer has planned.

The sale, which is part of Walmart’s “Deals for Days” promotion, will begin online on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. EST, with early access for Walmart+ members starting at 3 p.m. EST. On November 26, at 5 a.m. local time, in-store discounts will begin.

On Thanksgiving Day, Walmart stores will be closed.

The cost of a Walmart+ membership is $98 per year or $12.95 per month. A free trial of the subscription is available, but it does not include access to the Black Friday promotion. Members of Walmart+ get free delivery.