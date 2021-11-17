Black Friday 2021 at Best Buy: One Week Early Tech Deals, Holiday Hours, and More

Best Buy (BBY) will release its Black Friday offers one week ahead of the usual start of the holiday shopping season on Nov. 19, giving buyers a head start on their holiday shopping this year.

In-store, online, and through its mobile app, the gadget retailer is providing a variety of bargains on the latest tech devices.

Consumers will be able to take advantage of the following bargains beginning Nov. 19:

Laptops

Headphones

GamingTVs

Smartwatches

Devices of the Future

More bargains will be revealed throughout the week, according to Best Buy, including discounts on the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle on November 21, $150 off certain MacBook Air models on November 24, and $50 off Beats Studio Buds on November 25.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, Best Buy locations will be closed, but it will still accept orders online and through its mobile app.

Best Buy has also extended its Christmas return policy, allowing customers to return goods made from October 18 to January 2 until January 16.

Black Friday 2021 bargains have also been revealed by Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Best Buy’s stock was trading at 132.90 at 10:08 a.m. EST on Wednesday, down $2.03, or 1.51%.