Bitwise resubmits their application to the NYSE Arca for a real Bitcoin ETF listing.

CIO Matt Hougan said on Twitter Thursday that Bitwise Asset Management will pursue a Bitcoin ETF (BTC) with NYSE Arca that will hold “actual BTC,” not derivatives or other indirect exposure cryptocurrencies.

According to Hougan, the Bitwise team studied the company’s ability to “monitor and enforce” any attempted manipulation for more than two years. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) provides a “controlled market of significant magnitude” for the crypto market, according to the study.

Bitwise’s CIO stated, “The market has matured.” “Now is the time to approve a true BTC ETF.” The company seeks to register 1,000 shares of its Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust with a suggested maximum bid price of $25, according to an SEC filing. In addition, according to the SEC filing, the company will use the CME rate as a price benchmark for Bitcoin.

In January 2019, Bitwise filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to register a Bitcoin ETF. The idea was rejected by the regulator in October of that year, but they later declared that they will rethink their decision.

As a result, after the SEC effectively put the idea on hold, Bitwise withdrew its request the next year. Following that, Hougan stated that Bitwise intended to re-file “at a suitable time” after the company addressed some of the agency’s concerns in the initial application.

Since the 2020 withdrawal, Bitwise has not filed an SEC application for an exchange-traded fund with direct exposure to Bitcoin. However, in May, the business launched a Crypto Industry Innovators ETF, which gives investors exposure to the bulk of the leading publicly traded blockchain and crypto companies.

The fund, which follows key businesses “involved in real and material activities in the crypto industry,” is based on Bitwise’s Crypto Industry Innovators 30 Index.

Although SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has said that ETFs based on crypto futures rather than direct exposure would be more acceptable, the US authority has yet to approve an ETF application.

Physically, BTC is supported. The SEC, on the other hand, recently authorized an application for the Volt Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF, which allows investors to invest in companies with significant Bitcoin exposure.