Bitwise has launched the Polygon (MATIC) fund, which will give investors access to the leading Ethereum scaling solution.

In a news statement, Bitwise, a cryptocurrency asset management, announced the introduction of a cryptocurrency native to the Polygon network investment fund. Investors will be able to take advantage of a competent and dependable investment solution as a result of the new launch.

According to Businesswire, Bitwise announced the opening of its new investment fund, the Bitwise Polygon (MATIC), in a news statement dated Oct. 20.

Polygon is both a protocol and a toolset that allows you to create and link Ethereum-compatible blockchains. MATIC, its crypto-token, is critical to the ecosystem’s operation. The performance of this secondary layer solution is excellent, resulting in a highly smooth Ethereum experience.

Bitwise’s plan intends to allow professional investors to invest in the development of the Polygon network’s native coin.

The Polygon platform allows developers to create Ethereum-integrated applications while avoiding transaction bottlenecks and higher expenses. On the Ethereum network, for example, a non-fungible asset transfer costs $20, but on Polygon, it costs just over $0.01.

Polygon is currently undergoing fast growth. Polygon’s daily active users momentarily surpassed those of Ethereum a few days ago.

Bitwise believes that the Polygon network, as well as its native cryptocurrency, MATIC, have a lot of upside potential for investors. Polygon’s market capitalization is only $10 billion, while Ethereum’s is close to $480 billion.

Accredited investors with a minimum investment of US $ 10,000 can now invest in the new Bitwise Polygon fund. The Bitwise Polygon fund’s custodian is none other than Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC.

The MATIC cryptocurrency rose 2.31 percent to $ 1.51 following the announcement of the new fund.