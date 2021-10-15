Bitcoin Surpasses $60,000 Amid Expectations of US Fund Approval

Bitcoin surpassed $60,000 for the first price since April, thanks to rising expectations that US regulators will approve the first US futures exchange-traded fund for the cryptocurrency.

According to Bloomberg News data, the digital currency was up 40% from a month earlier, reaching $60,126, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission potentially allowing the ETF to trade next week.

Since 2013, the SEC has rejected proposals to establish a Bitcoin ETF.

“The SEC’s approval of a Bitcoin ETF is a watershed event for the crypto industry since it might be the catalyst for attracting the next wave of crypto investors,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

An ETF is a financial vehicle that can hold a variety of assets and can be exchanged like other securities on a stock exchange. A futures ETF is one that will buy or sell a product at a predetermined price at a later date.

“Before investing in a fund that includes Bitcoin futures contracts, make sure you carefully assess the possible risks and advantages,” the SEC wrote on one of its Twitter accounts, fueling expectations of an impending approval.

The ETF would cap off a memorable year for the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, which reached a new high of $64,870 in April and became legal tender in El Salvador, the first country to do so.

Meanwhile, China has cracked down on cryptocurrency trade and mining. Cryptocurrencies are formed by solving complex equations, which takes a lot of energy.

The proposals presented by financial firms ProShares and Invesco are based on futures contracts, according to Bloomberg, which cited unidentified people familiar with the subject. Previous Bitcoin ETF applications that the SEC rejected were based on futures contracts.

According to the news agency, the proposals were filed under mutual fund rules that, according to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, give “substantial investor safeguards.”

“This is a significant milestone for the crypto world because it will allow many investors who have been on the fence about investing in crypto to do so in more traditional ways,” said Walid Koudmani, an analyst at XTB online trading.

According to Koudmani, an ETF would reassure investors “regarding previously linked concerns such as a lack of laws and the chance of having their wallet hacked.”

Other nations have ETFs that include Bitcoin, but having one in the United States would elevate the cryptocurrency to new heights.

"In the case of America, it's the biggest and most significant market. They (traditional investors) haven't had a simple vehicle in place until now.