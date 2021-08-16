Bitcoin soars above $46,000 as Walmart considers making a crypto hire.

Bitcoin rose over 4% to $46,500 early Monday on news that Walmart (WMT) was recruiting a digital currency and cryptocurrency product lead, fueling speculation that the retail behemoth would start accepting bitcoin and other digital currencies as payment.

According to Bloomberg, the Walmart crypto position was advertised on LinkedIn on Sunday, asking for someone who was “enthusiastic about digital currencies.”

“Developing digital currency strategy and product roadmap” is one of the job tasks. In addition, the recruited applicant would “drive the product vision and give leadership in identifying technology and customer trends.”

The crypto director position is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, in Walmart’s corporate headquarters.

While it’s unclear whether Walmart will start accepting cryptocurrencies right away, the job posting claims that the move “enables (a) broad variety of payment options for its customers.”

Walmart’s job posting comes on the heels of a job posting for a cryptocurrency expert from e-commerce rival Amazon, which sparked speculation that the store will begin accepting alternative currencies for payment.

Walmart’s stock was trading at $151.10 at 10:45 a.m. ET on Monday, up $1.57, or 1.05 percent.