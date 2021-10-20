Bitcoin Sets a New High, and Stocks Rise.

Bitcoin hit a new high on Wednesday, a day after its debut on Wall Street, as investors focused on earnings and economic data.

The dollar traded in a range against its major counterparts, while oil prices rose.

A day after a financial instrument dedicated to the cryptocurrency made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, Bitcoin climbed beyond $66,000 and nearly reached $67,000.

On Tuesday, the Bitcoin Strategy ETF, a new exchange-traded fund that is connected to bitcoin futures rather than the currency itself, climbed about 5% in its first day of trading.

The fund should be a more accessible instrument for mainstream investors, perhaps increasing cryptocurrency trading.

“Interest in bitcoin has pushed the cryptocurrency to a new record high in the aftermath of yesterday’s new ETF launch,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Bitcoin, which is notorious for its volatility (it dropped half of its value after achieving its previous record high in April), has recovered more than 50% in the last month and an incredible 450 percent in the past year.

The strong increases this week have fueled speculation that the stock may surpass $100,000 in the coming months.

In late morning trade, European equities closed higher while Wall Street’s key indices were up.

Strong profit reports from big-name companies over the last week have boosted traders’ confidence that the business sector is, for the time being, weathering a recent slowdown in economic growth, supply chain concerns, and rising inflation.

“By and large, companies are reporting decent statistics, with the capacity to pass on growing expenses without significantly affecting sales growth,” Hewson added.

The newest positives from the reporting season include Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines, and Netflix, which join major Wall Street banks such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley last week.

“While this is good given the accumulation of savings levels over the epidemic,” Hewson continued, “much of this ability to pass on these expenses precedes the recent increase in energy prices, which means the barriers to it continuing are mounting.”

However, rising prices and the end of central bank bailouts continued to throw a pall over the economy.

Concerns over out-of-control inflation have prompted several central banks to raise interest rates already, with more to follow soon, and the thought of an end to the age of cheap money has slowed an 18-month equities surge.

Annual inflation in the United Kingdom has decreased.