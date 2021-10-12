Bitcoin Price Rises to Its Highest in 5 Months, Just 12% Short of All-Time High

According to Coin Metrics, bitcoin prices soared beyond $57,000 on Monday, reaching their highest level in five months.

After trading at $57,740.82 on Monday, the cryptocurrency continued its two-week climb to its highest level since early May. According to Coin Metrics, the current price is only 12% away from reaching its all-time high of $65,000.

The rise in Bitcoin price follows Chairman Gary Gensler of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) saying on Oct. 5 that he had no plans to ban cryptocurrency.

During a hearing before the House Committee on Financial Services, he said, “No, it would be up to Congress.” “I am a technology agnostic. I believe this technology has been and will continue to be a driver for change, but innovations that operate outside of the regulatory system do not persist long.” “It’s a matter of how we integrate this field into the investor consumer protection that we have, as well as working with bank regulators and others — how do we ensure that the Treasury Department has it inside Anti-Money Laundering and tax compliance,” he continued.

Gensler, on the other hand, told Congress that he wanted bitcoin platforms to be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Right now, [investors]aren’t getting the benefit of that basic bargain in which we safeguard people from fraud and manipulation… “Someone is going to get hurt,” he said.

The rise in Bitcoin prices, according to Ben McMillan, chief investment officer at IDX, could be linked to growing concerns about inflation being more than temporary.

“We’re looking at food costs that are at a 10-year high, oil reaching $80 for the first time in five or six years,” McMillan told CNBC.

Bitcoin prices have increased by roughly 30% in October and by 95% so far this year. Many believe that the current two-week rise will help Bitcoin reach its next all-time high.

After plunging to $30,000 in May and remaining in the $30,000 to $40,000 area, the price of Bitcoin surged to nearly $50,000 on Aug. 21, hitting $49,344.88.