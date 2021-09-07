Bitcoin Price Drops Due to El Salvador’s Legal Tender Implementation

Since El Salvador became the first country to recognize bitcoin as legal cash on Monday, the price of bitcoin has dropped by around 17% on Tuesday.

Bitcoin was trading at $46,533.11 at 5:35 p.m. ET, down 11.10 percent.

El Salvador, one of the poorest countries in the Americas, had already purchased 200 bitcoins and planned to buy another 200 late on Monday before the formal adoption, as well as another 150 on Tuesday, for a total of 550 bitcoins.

It will also provide citizens $30 worth of bitcoin if they download the Chivo wallet software, which is administered by the government. The bitcoin deployment will cost more over $225 million, according to President Nayib Bukele.

Approximately 336,000 investors are said to have liquidated their accounts in the last 24 hours. Traders are concerned about the lack of seasonality. September is the first month in the last decade in which bitcoin has failed to deliver positive gains.

“Mystery selloffs, or selloffs for which a genuine reason is only discovered a long time afterwards, are considerably more common in crypto than in other asset classes,” said Stephane Ouellette, CEO and co-founder of FRNT Financial. “Most, if not all, other major asset types are far more opaque and global than the market.”

On Monday, Bitcoin was trading near $53,000 in Salvadorian activity.

On Tuesday, crypto-related equities fell sharply, and crypto exchanges experienced delays.

Chivo was briefly blocked in El Salvador in order to enhance the capacity of its servers, which was preventing users from installing it.

“At this point, any data they try to enter will result in an error. This is a simple problem, but it can’t be corrected while the system is connected,” Bukele explained.

The impact was smaller than expected, according to Leah Wald, CEO of Valkyrie Investments, due to El Salvador’s small population, a lack of information, and apprehension about how it will be executed.

“What will be most interesting to see is whether or whether neighboring Latin American countries, or countries elsewhere in the world, adopt bitcoin as their national currency,” Wald said.

“Should this happen, we might witness a parabolic rise higher, as the momentum acquired from many millions more individuals having rapid access to crypto should lead to more adoption, HODLing, and price increases.”