Bitcoin Price: Cryptocurrency Nears $50,000 After a Massive Rebound

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, nearly topped $50,000 on Saturday afternoon, following several minor falls in recent months.

At 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Bitcoin was trading at $49.344.88. Bitcoin was trading at $48,417.87 at 5:21 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Bitcoin has experienced some ups and downs recently as a result of new tax rules and legislation that have posed some challenges for miners.

Bitcoin reached a high of $65,000 in mid-April, then fell to $30,000 in May and has remained in the $30,000-$40,000 area since then.

Bitcoin was valued at $32,523.91 on July 21.

It was up 77.4 percent from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4 at its highest point this weekend.

“Investing in crypto assets, as well as related investments and lending, entails incurring very significant risks with investors’ money. Consumers can expect to lose all of their money if they invest in these types of products, according to the Financial Conduct Authority in January.

Despite its unpredictability, according to Chainalysis, crypto usage has increased by 881 percent in the last year.

Globally, trillions of dollars are invested in cryptocurrencies. A total of $2.16 trillion has been invested in the market.