Bitcoin mining generates a lot of electronic waste, according to a new study.

According to a new study, bitcoin mining generates a significant amount of electronic waste, which “represents an increasing hazard to the environment.”

The average life cycle of the sophisticated computers used to discover the units of the world’s top cryptocurrency, according to a co-author of the paper, was only 1.3 years, according to AFP on Friday.

According to Alex de Vries, this is “very short” when compared to other electronic gadgets like iPhones.

The quantity of electronic waste produced by bitcoin mining in the 12 months leading up to May was “equivalent to the amount of minor IT and communications equipment waste produced by a country like the Netherlands,” according to the paper.

The battle to find new bitcoins – one unit was worth more than $47,000 on Friday after a meteoric climb this year – means that the processing capacity of mining computers will soon become obsolete.

According to a study published in the scientific journal Elsevier, the more bitcoin is valued, the more electronic trash is generated.

Alex de Vries is a Dutch central bank economist, and the report’s co-author Christian Stoll is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor.

Despite the large amount of garbage produced, it is still a small portion of the global total generated by discarding electronic equipment, which totaled 53.6 million tonnes last year.