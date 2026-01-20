Bitcoin Crashes Below $91,000 Amid Geopolitical Tensions Over Greenland

Bitcoin’s value plunged sharply below $91,000 on January 20, 2026, as global financial markets were rocked by escalating geopolitical tensions triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial push to acquire Greenland. The cryptocurrency, which had been struggling with volatility, saw a nearly 5% drop for the week, marking a sharp downturn in what has already been a turbulent month for the digital asset.

Market reactions were swift as the political turmoil surrounding Greenland sent shockwaves through financial markets worldwide. The U.S. President’s threat to impose a 10% tariff on goods from eight European countries—Denmark, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, the United Kingdom, and Norway—unless the U.S. is granted the right to purchase Greenland has created a deep sense of uncertainty in both financial markets and diplomatic circles. The tariffs, which are scheduled to take effect on February 1, 2026, have sparked fears of a trade war between the U.S. and the European Union, with the latter considering retaliatory tariffs worth approximately $101 billion. EU leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have warned that such measures could lead to a dangerous and destabilizing economic spiral.

Bitcoin Faces Growing Market Pressure

As the geopolitical crisis deepened, Bitcoin’s price continued its downward slide, breaking through its 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) of $92,345 and hovering close to the critical $90,000 support level. Technical indicators raised concerns about further declines. The relative strength index (RSI), a key measure of market momentum, dropped below 50, signaling bearish sentiment, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also signaled a negative trend. Analysts have cautioned that if Bitcoin falls below $90,000, it could face a deeper pullback, potentially reaching $85,569, which aligns with a key Fibonacci retracement level. This would mark a further extension of Bitcoin’s recent consolidation, which has fluctuated between $80,000 and $98,000 for nearly two months.

The broader cryptocurrency market was similarly affected, with major coins like Ethereum experiencing a 6.3% drop to $3,013.88. Other altcoins, including XRP, BNB, Cardano, and Solana, also faced significant losses, contributing to a 2.2% decline in total crypto market capitalization, wiping out nearly $70 billion in value.

Meanwhile, traditional safe-haven assets like gold and silver saw massive gains. Gold surged to an all-time high of $4,737.57 per ounce, while silver rose to $95.22, as investors flocked to these tangible assets amid the uncertainty. Analysts suggested that the broader risk-off mood in the market was fueling demand for these precious metals, which typically perform well during times of geopolitical instability.

Bitcoin’s struggle was further exacerbated by delays in the U.S. regulatory process for cryptocurrency. Lawmakers postponed discussions on a key crypto bill after Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, objected to certain provisions, adding to the negative sentiment in the market. Retail sentiment toward Bitcoin remained weak, particularly in the U.S., where Bitcoin’s price was trading at a discount compared to global averages, according to the Coinbase Bitcoin Premium Index. Over $260 million in Bitcoin liquidations were recorded in just 24 hours, with total liquidations for the week surpassing $900 million.

Despite the challenges, some market analysts remain optimistic about Bitcoin’s long-term prospects. David Brickell and Chris Mills, analysts at the London Crypto Club, noted that improving macroeconomic conditions could eventually bolster demand for Bitcoin as a decentralized safe-haven asset. Strategy, the largest publicly listed corporate holder of Bitcoin, recently purchased over 22,000 coins for $2.13 billion, signaling confidence in the cryptocurrency’s future despite the current downturn.

However, analysts caution that Bitcoin’s near-term recovery will depend largely on the resolution of the U.S.-EU trade tensions. If tensions ease and market sentiment stabilizes, Bitcoin could rebound towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $94,253. For now, the cryptocurrency remains under significant pressure as investors closely monitor geopolitical developments that may dictate the market’s next moves.

The ongoing geopolitical drama over Greenland serves as a stark reminder of how swiftly political events can reshape financial markets—even for assets that are traditionally seen as decentralized and insulated from political influence like Bitcoin.