Bitcoin and Ether are up on November 29th, while the most of the top coins are in the green.

The global crypto market cap rose 5.49 percent to $2.57 trillion at 2.46 a.m. ET as most of the biggest coins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, started the week optimistic.

Bitcoin increased 5.50 percent in the last 24 hours to $57,256, still well behind the record high set on November 9, according to CoinMarketCap data. In comparison to last week, the top coin is up 0.09 percent.

Ethereum, the leading rival, rose 7.01 percent to $4329, a 4 percent increase from the previous week. After hovering below $4000 for a few weeks, Ethereum began to gain traction. On November 10, it reached a new high of $4865.

Binance Coin, one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, increased by 4.49 percent to $609.81. Tether was also slightly higher on Monday than it was on Sunday. While Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, and XRP have all risen in the previous 24 hours, they have all fallen dramatically in the last week.

Crypto-meme In the last 24 hours, Dogecoin gained 2.86 percent, while Shiba Inu gained 3.19 percent. Dogecoin is down 7.44 percent this week, while Shiba Inu is down 9.85 percent.

The cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, and experts advise investors not to make choices based on price fluctuations.