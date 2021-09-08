Bit2Me Raises €5 Million in 60 Seconds, Making It Spain’s Most Successful Token Issue.

Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) have long been the preferred method of raising funds for new blockchain and crypto ventures. ICOs are still proving to be a viable means to raise funding years after their height in 2017-2018.

Bit2Me recently reported that it had raised €5 million in the first part of its ICO, which took only one minute to complete. This astounding achievement not only surpassed expectations, but also made Bit2Me’s ICO the most successful in Spanish history.

This public auction took place in September 2021, following a successful private sale that raised €2.5 million in August 2021. Bit2Me has now raised a total of €7.5 million, which is a significant sum to support the platform’s global expansion.

The second phase of the public sale will take place on September 13, 2021, while the third phase will take place on September 21, 2021. Applications to participate in the sale are now available on Bit2Me’s website, and given the previous public sale’s tremendous demand, they are likely to sell out quickly. Anyone interested can learn more by visiting the Bit2Me website at www.bit2me.com.

Demand was so great during the first public auction, when 500 million tokens were distributed, that operations had to be established up in countries other than Spain to allow people to participate. People from Uruguay, Panama, Colombia, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Dominica, Martinique, and Guyana were eventually permitted admission to the sale. These are in addition to the 70 nations where Bit2Me is already active.

In the second phase, 500 million tokens will be released, followed by 250 million in the third phase, with token holders receiving a variety of incentives, including 90 percent off commissions and a greater say in corporate decisions.

For a long time, ICOs have been used to tear down boundaries in the crypto business, not only by allowing innovative companies to acquire cash more easily, but also by allowing people from all over the world to invest in blockchain and crypto initiatives.

Despite the fact that Bit2Me is situated in Spain, it has been able to attract users from all over the world. This counters the notion that important projects in the etch sector must originate in Silicon Valley and instead democratizes the industry. Brief News from Washington Newsday.