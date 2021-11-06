Bishops in France kneel in penance for decades of abuse in the church.

At the shrine of Lourdes on Saturday, senior members of France’s Catholic hierarchy knelt in a gesture of contrition, a day after bishops admitted the church’s culpability for decades of child abuse.

However, some of the victims of the abuse, as well as lay supporters, said they were still waiting for information on compensation and a comprehensive church reform.

Around 120 archbishops, bishops, and laypeople gathered in Lourdes, a center of pilgrimage for Christians all over the world, to witness the unveiling of a photograph of a sculpture depicting the head of a sobbing infant.

The clerics did not wear their religious garb for the event at the request of the victims.

The photo will be displayed on a wall that will act as a “memorial” for the victims. The photo was taken by one of the victims of abuse, and a passage read aloud by another survivor revealed the pain he had undergone.

“We wish to designate this spot of Lourdes for a first visual testimony that recounts so much bloodshed, drama, and aggression,” Hugues de Woillemont, spokesman for the French Bishops’ Conference, said at the ceremony on Saturday.

Following a decision at their annual conference the day before, France’s bishops finally recognized that the Catholic church had “institutional culpability” in the thousands of incidents of child abuse.

The abuse, which dates back to the 1950s and affects at least 216,000 youngsters, was described in an independent investigation released a month ago, which warned of the scandal’s “cloak of silence.”

The conference also admitted that the church had permitted abuses to become “systematic,” according to Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the French Conference of Bishops (CEF).

Veronique Garnier, a victim of abuse, said the event had moved her.

Garnier, who has worked closely with the CEF, believes it is critical that the victims receive justice.

However, Father Jean-Marie Delbos, who was abused as a youngster, snubbed the event angrily.

“It’s a fake,” the 75-year-old priest remarked of the repentance rite. In a press conference, he demanded that the priest who had assaulted him be punished and defrocked.

Twenty lay people of the religion, wearing purple ribbons around their arms or necks, gathered behind a banner demanding “The Four Rs” from the Church: recognition, responsibility, restitution, and reform.

One of them, Anne Reboux, 64, from the southwest city, stated, “We have our job to perform.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.