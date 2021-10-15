Binance Launches A $1 Billion Fund For BSC Adoption And Growth

Binance has announced the creation of a billion-dollar fund to encourage Binance Smart Chain (BSC) acceptance and growth in the larger blockchain sector.

The crypto exchange believes that investment, together with strong connections with industry leaders, would significantly extend blockchain technology and lead to its widespread adoption for real-world use cases.

According to Bloomberg, the goal is to expedite the expansion of the Binance Smart Chain and foster widespread use of bitcoin.

In a statement, Binance said it hopes to see the BSC ecosystem expand to include initiatives in decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and social media, among other industries ready to challenge established systems.

The fund’s major purpose, according to Gwendolyn Regina, director of investments at Binance Smart Chain Accelerator Fund, is to stabilize worldwide acceptance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

According to Reuters, Regina stated, “With the billion-dollar effort, our goal will be widened to construct cross-chain and multi-chain infrastructure connected with other types of blockchains.”

“The huge adoption of digital assets around the world,” according to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, could propel the Binance smart chain “to become the first blockchain ecosystem with 1 billion users.”

$1 billion will be split among four investment segments by Binance.

Developer communities, academic institutions, and blockchain-focused R&D projects will benefit from a total investment of $100 million in talent development. The next $100 million of the funding will go toward a liquidity incentive program to encourage liquidity providers to participate in BSC-hosted DeFi projects.

Binance has also pledged an additional $300 million to a building program, with $200 million set aside for a decentralized application incubator project aimed at 100 decentralized applications (dApps). The remaining $500 million will go to a program of investment and incubation.

These funds, according to Binance, are designed to boost the adoption of DeFi and other areas such as games, decentralized computing, metaverse, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality.

Binance contributed $100 million to DeFi projects built on the exchange’s BSC platform just over a year ago, prompting the billion-dollar investment. BSC has attracted more than 100 million users throughout this time, according to Changpeng Zhao in a press statement.