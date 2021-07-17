Binance is halting the sale of digital assets in the wake of multiple foreign investigations.

As regulators from several nations continue to delve deeper, Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, is taking steps to relieve the strain it is under by no longer selling digital tokens and stocks in firms such as Apple, Tesla, and Coinbase.

The exchange said on their website that the tokens will no longer be available for purchase “effective immediately,” and that all support for them would end on October 14. The judgment came as financial regulators around the world began to issue warnings to investors that the business had likely broken securities laws.

Reuters reports that various countries have begun to raise red flags about the corporation, with Germany issuing a warning to investors in April. Since then, other countries have followed suit. Lithuania has issued a warning to Binance regarding its “unlicensed investment business,” while Italy has stated that they are not permitted to provide investment services in the country.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom and the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong have both issued warnings and begun investigations into whether the firm was licensed to conduct regulated activities.

In a statement, the SFC stated, “Any individual who violates a relevant provision may be prosecuted and, if convicted, subject to criminal sanctions.”

In the wake of the probes, Binance, which allows users to buy a fraction of a company’s shares without paying commission fees and with prices settled in their own stablecoin, Binance USD, has stated that they are simply re-evaluating their products and services.

“As the crypto industry evolves and Binance grows as a company, we are always assessing our products and working with our partners to satisfy the demands of our users,” a spokeswoman told CNBC.

“We take our legal obligations very seriously and work cooperatively with regulators and law enforcement. They went on to say, “We don’t comment on specific matters or queries.”