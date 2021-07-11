Billionaire Richard Branson Achieves His Space Dream: An ‘Experience Of A Lifetime’

Richard Branson, the British billionaire, traveled into space on a Virgin Galactic ship on Sunday, calling it a “once in a lifetime” event that he believes would usher in a new era of profitable space tourism.

During a live video as the VSS Unity spaceship floated back to Spaceport America in New Mexico, he remarked, “Congratulations to all our fantastic crew at Virgin Galactic for 17 years of hard, hard effort to get us this far.”

It soared to a height of roughly 53 miles (85 kilometers), well beyond the United States’ definition of space, allowing passengers to experience weightlessness and marvel at the Earth’s curvature.

The flight went off without a hitch, and the plane landed about 9:40 a.m. Mountain Time (1540 a.m. GMT), roughly an hour after take-off.

Branson has beaten fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos in the contest to be the first tycoon to reach the final frontier aboard a ship built by a firm he started, thanks to the mission’s success.

Earlier, a large carrier plane took off and climbed to 50,000 feet before dumping VSS Unity, which used its rocket-powered engine to complete the rest of the mission.

Branson was one of two pilots and four passengers aboard the spaceplane.

After reentering the atmosphere, the ship lowered its flexible wings and floated back to the runway.

After the journey, a beaming Branson hugged his loved ones.

“It’s a great day to travel to space,” the brazen Brit stated earlier in a tweet that included a video of him riding to the base and meeting his crewmates, all Virgin employees.

He also shared a photo of himself in a kitchen with Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, who had come to offer his support.

In the 2000s, several visitors traveled to the International Space Station on Russian rockets.

Branson’s formal task is to assess the private astronaut experience in order to improve future clients’ journeys.

Branson is recognized for his thirst for adventure, having set world records in hot air ballooning and sailing. He formed the Virgin Group, which now has holdings in everything from commercial aircraft to fitness centers.

The 70-year-old tweeted a few days before his flight, “As a child, I dreamed to go to space.”

He launched Virgin Galactic in 2004, but his goal was nearly dashed in 2014 when a pilot died in an in-flight accident, causing the program to be significantly delayed.

VSS Unity has successfully entered space three times since then, in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Brief News from Washington Newsday.