Bill Gates Was Warned About ‘Inappropriate Emails’ To Female Employees In 2008.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, was cautioned in 2008 over emails to a female employee that were judged inappropriate, and subsequently left the company in 2020 after reports of an affair with an employee 20 years prior.

According to the Wall Street Journal, in 2007, Gates, then a full-time employee and president of Microsoft, flirted with a female staffer via email and urged her to see him outside of work, according to AFP reporting.

The firm learned about the emails the following year, and management informed Gates that they were unacceptable and that he needed to cease sending them.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Gates recognized the facts and stated that he would not do it again.

Despite being aware of these interactions, the board took no action.

On Monday, a Microsoft spokeswoman told AFP, “Microsoft has nothing to add beyond confirming the authenticity of the WSJ report.”

In 2008, Gates stepped down as president of Microsoft, but he remained on the board of directors until March 2020. After 27 years of marriage, the former Microsoft CEO and one of the world’s wealthiest men announced his divorce from his wife Melinda in May.