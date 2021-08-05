Bill Gates Calls Epstein’s Time With Him A “Huge Mistake”

Bill Gates admitted that socializing with convicted banker Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide while awaiting prosecution on allegations of sex trafficking minors, was a “big mistake.”

In a late Wednesday CNN interview, the co-founder and former CEO of Microsoft addressed the relationship, only two days after his divorce from his ex-wife, Melinda, was finalized.

Melinda Gates was said to be anxious a decade ago about her husband spending time with Epstein.

During an interview with Anderson Cooper, Gates remarked, “It was a terrible error to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there.”

Gates claimed he merely met with Epstein to raise money for the philanthropic organization he and his wife created.

Gates said, “I had multiple dinners with him, you know, expecting that what he indicated about collecting billions of dollars for world health through relationships that he had may arise.”

“That connection terminated when it became clear that it wasn’t a real thing.”

Epstein was a multibillionaire hedge fund manager who befriended a slew of celebrities throughout the years, including former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom. Epstein passed away in 2019 at the age of 66.

After 27 years of marriage, Bill Gates and his wife, who co-founded their organization to fight global poverty and illness two decades ago, announced their divorce on May 3.

During the interview, Gates described the divorce as a “very painful milestone.”

“That partnership we had coming to an end is a source of tremendous personal pain for melinda,” he added, adding that they plan to continue working together in philanthropy.

Gates, who started Microsoft in 1975, stepped down as CEO in 2000, citing a desire to devote more time to his charity.

In 2008, he left his full-time job at Microsoft.

His role as a board director, which he quit in March 2020, was the final official position he held at the corporation.