Biles’ struggles in Tokyo may inspire broader mental health reform.

It started with Naomi Osaka, and now it’s a sobbing Simone Biles. Two of sports’ biggest personalities have publicly admitted to having mental health issues, and they could be the spark for more widespread change.

Biles, a great American gymnast, shocked the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday by withdrawing from the women’s team final, stating, “I have to do what’s right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and wellness.”

The 24-year-old had already indicated on Instagram that she was feeling the weight of the world on her shoulders in Tokyo, writing: “I genuinely do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times.”

Her ability to compete in the rest of the Olympics is now in doubt.

Within hours, Biles, a four-time olympic gold medalist, received an outpouring of compassion on social media that stretched beyond athletics.

Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF’s executive director, congratulated Biles on Twitter for “becoming a role model and reminding the world it’s alright to prioritize your mental health.”

On Tuesday, Osaka, who lighted the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony, was eliminated early from the tennis tournament.

The 23-year-old admitted that there was “a lot of pressure” as a home hope and one of the Games’ faces.

After disclosing that she had been suffering from depression, the Japanese had only recently returned to the game after a two-month hiatus.

Biles and Osaka, who are only seven months apart in age, are far from the only young athletes who have had to deal with public scrutiny.

Emma Raducanu, an 18-year-old British tennis player, came out of nowhere to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this month, only to withdraw due to what was initially characterized as “breathing troubles.”

The adolescent later explained that “the whole experience caught up with me.”

It isn’t simply young ladies who are affected. Marcus Rashford, the England and Manchester United attacker, remarked after Raducanu’s explanation that he, too, had experienced something similar as a teenager.

NBA star Kevin Love admitted to having a panic attack during a game in 2018, while Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and England cricketer Marcus Trescothick have both openly discussed their mental health issues.

"Mental health has long been pushed under the carpet as a reason for underperformance in high-pressure situations," Julie-Ann Tullberg, an expert in sports psychology and sports journalism at Monash University in Australia, told AFP.