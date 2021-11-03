Big Tech Is Getting Even Bigger, according to this infographic.

Meta is the new name for Facebook. The firm behind Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook has renamed to promote a world where meeting up in person may be replaced or at least supplemented by virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR) technologies. This is most likely part of a campaign to divert attention away from whistleblower Frances Haugen’s recent revelations and ongoing anti-trust investigations and toward an apparently brighter future. When it comes to generating cash, Meta’s vision of the future may arrive sooner rather than later.

When comparing GAFAM (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft) earnings from the first nine months of 2020 to those from the first nine months of 2021, Mark Zuckerberg’s company emerges as the clear winner in terms of revenue growth, increasing its revenue by 45 percent to $84.2 billion year over year. Although the sales numbers are in an entirely different ballpark, Alphabet boasts a similar growth %. After Amazon and Apple, Google’s parent company earned about $100 billion more than its competitor, putting it in third position. Almost every company managed to boost its year-over-year growth rate. This can be linked to Apple’s decision to release its latest iPhone two weeks before the end of its fiscal quarter, which boosted last-minute sales, while Microsoft’s revenue rise can be related to the growing importance of cloud services.

Amazon was the only corporation that couldn’t increase its growth rate. Of course, this did not break Jeff Bezos’ bank, but the drop in growth from 35% to 27% can be interpreted as a sign of supply chain disruptions and Amazon’s marketplace services becoming less essential as restrictions on the COVID-19 pandemic in major regions are eased.