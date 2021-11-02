Big Oil is being chastised by BlackRock’s CEO for selling polluting assets to private companies.

On Monday, Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, slammed oil firms for selling off their most polluting assets to private companies, hiding information about how much they pollute.

Fink complimented publicly traded firms for raising their reporting on carbon emissions, but he chastised those that, he claimed, sell polluting assets to private investors, speaking at a seminar on the fringes of the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Fink told CNBC, “We can’t just ask public firms to move forward without the rest of society.”

“In the last few years, we’ve seen more hydrocarbons sold to private firms than at any other moment in history.” That has no effect on the planet. He went on to say, “It actually makes it, the world, worse.”

These practices, according to Fink, amount to corporate “greenwashing,” a term used to describe marketing spin that makes false or exaggerated environmental claims. He did stress, though, that the transition to a carbon-free future be “radically rethought.” The problem, according to Fink, is that the world’s energy needs are still excessively reliant on oil and gas, even though a decarbonized future should be the top priority. On a global scale, he stressed that developing countries’ persistent reliance on dirty energy sources should be taken into account as they are pushed to adopt greener energy objectives similar to those of affluent ones.

Fink has often and openly challenged the commercial sector to do more to halt climate change’s progress. Fink’s BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, will contribute to the goal of attaining net zero emissions by 2050.

BlackRock, on the other hand, has been accused of not always matching its words with its actions. According to prior reports, the corporation backed only 13% of green-oriented resolutions last year, down from 20% in 2019. It also has stock in major oil firms such as ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobil.