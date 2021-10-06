Big Blocs Hide Behind ‘Independents’ in Iraq Vote

For the first time, Iraqis will vote for individual candidates rather than parties when they go to the polls on Sunday, thanks to a new electoral legislation designed to pacify a youth-led protest movement fed up with the country’s old-style politics.

Candidates can now run at the district level and as independents, allowing fresh prospects such as tribal leaders, businesspeople, and civil society activists to enter the campaign.

However, the shadow of Iraq’s old political blocs, which are largely defined by religious sect or ethnic group, continues to loom over many of the non-aligned candidates, raising doubts about the reform’s impact.

Many of the more than 3,200 candidates for office declare their independence from the dominant parliamentary blocs on campaign posters, but not everyone is convinced.

Many see it as a “electoral maneuver,” according to political analyst Ihsan al-Shammari, who claims they don’t want to be connected with the entrenched groups commonly condemned for bad governance, graft, and shady backroom deals.

“The candidates are trying to separate themselves from their parties’ shortcomings and project a new image that is free of corruption and mismanagement,” said Shammari of the Iraqi Centre for Political Thought in Baghdad.

Since the 2003 US-led invasion removed tyrant Saddam Hussein, Iraq has seen nearly two decades of conflict and insurgency. The parliamentary election on Sunday will be the fifth since then.

However, most Iraqis are more concerned about a difficult economic crisis than about dramatic change through the vote box, and broad disenchantment over the political caste endures.

Youth unemployment, failing public facilities, and a political establishment perceived as more devoted to Iran or the US than to Iraqi civilians erupted in unprecedented street protests two years ago.

Hundreds of people were killed in months of protest-related violence, and more activists have been murdered, kidnapped, or intimidated since then, with no one held accountable.

Pro-Iran armed forces, which are frequently members of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary alliance that helped defeat the Islamic State jihadist group and whose parliamentarians now have enormous power in parliament, have been blamed by the activists.

The demonstrations spurred Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi to move forward the election, which had been slated for 2022, and officials to revise the election laws — but many of the protestors and parties are boycotting the vote.

The new electoral system, in theory, favors local candidates, such as tribal leaders.