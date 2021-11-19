Biden’s Vax Mandate Has a Difficult Future.

In today’s employment legislation, things move swiftly.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a decision criticizing the mandate that firms with 100 or more employees “vax or test” their workers just hours after my last piece was published. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) then announced that it has “suspended actions relating to the adoption and enforcement of the [regulation]awaiting future developments in the dispute.” Such “future developments” do not appear to bode well for OSHA and President Joe Biden, with the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals “winning the lottery” and being identified by the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation as the circuit to decide the rule’s destiny.

Private companies who seek a required vaccination policy will continue to do so if the emergency rule is overturned. Those that believe a mandatory policy is too harsh will likely continue to “promote” vaccination and require PPE/face protection for in-office visitors.

And organizations headed by individuals who don’t care will keep doing what they’re doing with existing employees, but what about future employees’ vaccination status?

The issue of applicants’ rights, particularly in light of anti-disability legislation such as the Americans with Disabilities Act, is particularly intriguing in the context of COVID-19.

You’ve probably heard that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has stated that companies are free to inquire employees about their vaccination status, including requests for documentation.

Applicants, on the other hand, are subject to a different set of rules.

When it comes to job applications, there are basically three stages, and the rules alter based on which step you’re in: (1) the applicant; (2) the candidate who obtained a conditional job offer; and (3) the present employee.

Employers are forbidden from conducting “disability-related queries” at the applicant stage.

While this doesn’t rule out a query regarding something obvious, proceed with caution – especially with regard to any follow-up queries.

“Are you vaccinated?” for example. If the answer is simply yes, the answer is most likely flies.

You’re in danger if you ask the question and get a list of the applicant’s different disability-related justifications for not obtaining the injection.

This query is generally not suggested at this level because it is so likely to generate extra health information.

It’s basically game on for employers once you’ve issued a conditional offer of employment, and employment questions are fair game (including medical examinations).

Obviously, this would include inquiries regarding whether the applicant has been vaccinated or plans to be vaccinated. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.