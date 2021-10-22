Biden’s plans to appoint Missy Cummings have enraged Tesla supporters.

Missy Cummings, a new senior adviser for safety at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will be appointed by the Biden administration. Because Cummings has been vocal in her criticism of Tesla’s autopilot and other driver-assist systems, her selection has sparked outrage among Tesla’s most ardent supporters.

According to CNN, the hostility she experienced after her scheduled visit was so harsh that her Twitter account was set to private and subsequently removed.

Cummings’ new post has been challenged by Musk, who said of her appointment, “Objectively, her track record is obviously prejudiced against Tesla.”

According to Reuters, Cummings responded to Musk’s criticism by tweeting that she would be “glad to sit down and speak” with the Tesla founder.

According to Reuters, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg indicated on Wednesday that Musk might call him directly if he had any queries. Buttigieg told reporters, “We are responsible for ensuring that every vehicle on the road is safe.”

Cummings is the director of the Humans and Autonomy Laboratory and Duke Robotics at Duke University’s Pratt School of Engineering and Duke Institute of Brain Sciences. Her research interests are “human-unmanned vehicle interaction, human-autonomous system collaboration, human-systems engineering, public policy implications of unmanned vehicles, and the ethical and social consequences of technology,” according to the Duke University website. Cummings also serves on the board of directors of Veoneer, a Swedish driver-assist startup, but NHTSA spokeswoman Lucia Sanchez told CNN Business that any potential conflicts of interest would be resolved before Cummings began work.

The government has so far shown little interest in regulating driver-assist technologies, but Cummings’ appointment by the Biden administration may signal a readiness to do so.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration identified 12 collisions between Tesla’s driver assistance systems and emergency vehicles. According to Reuters, the majority of these accidents occurred after nightfall.