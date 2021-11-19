Biden’s electric car plan would help Detroit, but it would enrage allies.

Organized labor has praised President Biden’s proposal to encourage electric automobiles built in US union factories, but his closest trading partners have sneered at the idea.

Biden was set to face tough questions Thursday during a conference with his Mexican and Canadian counterparts, who accuse the US president of protectionism, adding to the already vehement criticism from non-union automakers such as Toyota and Tesla.

The idea, which is part of Vice President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion budget bill currently before Congress, increases the tax credit for union-built electric vehicles (EVs) while phasing out the benefit for imported EVs after five years.

Biden praised his “Buy America” policies at a raucous celebration of the opening of a GM plant that will produce electric vehicles on Wednesday.

When he met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, though, the greeting was certain to be different — two leaders who had hoped for a break following a tumultuous trade relationship with Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.

Canada has cautioned that the plan will cause “serious economic harm,” while Mexico has stated that it violates the purpose of rapidly growing EV adoption.

The electric vehicle idea builds on an existing tax credit scheme that now reduces the cost of an electric vehicle by up to $7,500.

The bill, sponsored by Democratic Representative Dan Kildee and Senator Debbie Stabenow, eliminates the credit’s phase-out after 200,000 vehicles and gives automobiles built in union shops a bonus of up to $4,500 and a $500 bonus if the battery is made in the United States.

At a Wednesday ceremony when he hailed GM’s huge Hummer EV truck and exchanged good words with leaders of the United Auto Workers, Biden did not go into detail about the tax credit (UAW).

“We’re going to make sure the jobs of the future are created here here in Michigan, not halfway over the world,” Biden added. “You’re going to establish a new pace for electric automobiles here in Detroit.” However, Mexico and Canada have claimed that the proposal jeopardizes the integrated North American auto supply chain facilitated by Trump’s signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USCMA) in 2020 after arduous negotiations.

Both countries objected to the tax benefits in letters to American congressional leaders earlier this fall, claiming that they contradict American commitments under the USMCA.

“If approved into law, these credits would have a significant negative impact on the future of EV and car manufacture in Canada, putting tens of thousands of people at risk.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.