Biden’s Afghanistan Decisions.

President Joe Biden has been adamant about ending America’s longest conflict, from the startlingly quick collapse of the Afghan government to a catastrophic suicide bomber that killed US troops.

Here are some crucial milestones in the run-up to the departure of the final US forces over 20 years after the invasion, on Tuesday, Kabul time:

Biden took office with a difficult decision to make: whether to uphold his predecessor Donald Trump’s February 2020 agreement with Taliban terrorists to withdraw US forces by May 2021.

Biden, who tried unsuccessfully to end the war as Vice President under Barack Obama, announced his choice in April: a resounding yes.

Biden stated that all soldiers would be withdrawn by September 11th, the twentieth anniversary of the Al-Qaeda strikes that triggered the US invasion.

Although some Republicans accused him of delivering a symbolic victory with the date, Biden moved it ahead to August 31 to reflect a growing bipartisan consensus.

The Doha agreement in 2020 tied the US pullout to the Taliban’s refusal to provide safe haven to international extremists like Al-Qaeda, and it laid the stage for the first discussions between the Taliban and the Kabul administration.

In an April 14 speech, Biden stated unequivocally that the evacuation would take place regardless of ground conditions, stating that the US had already accomplished its basic purpose of holding Al-Qaeda accountable and that there was no longer a need to sacrifice US blood and wealth.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US negotiator behind the Doha agreement who was kept on by Biden, warned against mass evacuations of interpreters and others who worked for US forces at a Senate hearing in May, saying that the future of Afghanistan required them.

At a White House meeting in June, Afghanistan’s elected president, Ashraf Ghani, pressed Biden to use discretion, saying he didn’t want the US to telegraph that the government was falling apart.

However, with the Taliban making significant gains, the US launched “Operation Allies Refuge” on July 14 to airlift hundreds of thousands of allies who feared Taliban retaliation.

Biden’s critics slammed what they dubbed a last-ditch effort to save Afghans who risked their lives for the US.

However, the Biden administration pointed out that under Trump, a staunch opponent of non-European immigration, the Special Immigrant Visa program that brought in Afghans had come to a halt.

Over 123,000 people, including 6,000 Americans.