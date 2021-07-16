Biden will decide whether or not to keep Trump’s Fed Chairperson.

President Joe Biden must decide whether or not to re-appoint Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during this critical period of post-pandemic economic recovery.

Powell’s four-year tenure ends in early 2022, and despite widespread bipartisan support, the President may opt to remove him from his position and select someone new, thus removing someone chosen by Trump’s predecessor.

While Biden has not stated his intentions, a majority of economists expect he would maintain the status quo and keep Powell in his position, according to a Reuters survey released this week.

Powell is expected to keep his job, according to 36 out of 40 economists questioned, despite some competition for the position.

“Powell faces stiff competition, particularly from Lael Brainard, one of his governor colleagues. She’s the second most likely candidate, but Powell is the front-runner right now, according to James Sweeney, chief economist at Credit Suisse.

Any changes to the Federal Reserve could have an influence on the market, and Biden will have to carefully consider how his actions would affect an economy that is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in high inflation and poor employment activity.

Biden, according to James McCann, deputy chief economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments, has a potential to influence the Fed board’s policy stance.

McCann believes he has the potential to shake up the Fed board.