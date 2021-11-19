Biden wants to reintroduce friendship into the ‘Three Amigos’ summit.

In the first North American regional meeting since 2016, US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Canada and Mexico emphasized their close ties, while trade and immigration issues loomed in the background.

This was the first meeting of the so-called “Three Amigos” since Donald Trump took office in 2017.

Biden is eager to restore normalcy to the three-way collaboration that makes up the USMCA free trade bloc, following the strategy he has taken with European and Asian friends.

“If we just take the time to communicate with one another and work together, we can meet all of the problems,” Biden said, while Trudeau emphasized the three countries’ “very deep ties.”

Biden had previously stated in a one-on-one discussion with Trudeau that the US-Canada relationship is “one of the simplest relationships that we have.”

In a separate bilateral meeting, Lopez Obrador praised what he called Biden’s approach, stressing that “our relations must always be built on respect.”

Lopez Obrador expressed gratitude that Mexico is no longer “viewed as the United States’ backyard.”

Trump threatened to cancel the free trade pact and slapped taxes on Canadian aluminum and steel, in addition to publicly clashing with Trudeau.

He also declared a state of emergency on the Mexican border and used inflammatory language regarding illegal immigrants, though he eventually formed a working relationship with Lopez Obrador.

However, just because Trump’s tumultuous administration is done does not imply the issues he sparked have vanished.

Biden is attempting to resurrect the struggling US industrial base, particularly in the quickly expanding clean energy and electric car markets, which is producing friction with the neighbors, in an echo of Trump’s “America first” ideology.

Biden’s suggestion for a tax credit to encourage US production of electric vehicles, such as the powerful all-electric Hummer the president test drove during a visit to GM’s facility in Detroit on Wednesday, has frightened Mexico and Canada.

Another bone of contention is Biden’s “Buy American” policy for the federal government when purchasing its vast fleet of vehicles, which Canada claims is unmasked protectionism.

As he began his meeting with Trudeau, Biden added, “We’re going to talk about that.”

Chris Meagher, the White House deputy press secretary, backed Biden, saying that he has always campaigned on increasing union employment and that “there would be plenty opportunity” to engage with Canada and Mexico on regional economic growth.

The White House is looking for a solution to a regional problem. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.