Biden wants to force an open internet and offers vaccines to Cuba’s ‘failed’ government.

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the US was looking into measures to compel open internet access in Cuba, which he described as a “failed state” as the communist government faces the worst protests in recent memory.

In a reversal of his campaign stance, Biden also stated that he was not in a hurry to allow Cuban-Americans to send remittances home, which could help alleviate the economic strains that contributed to the outpouring of rage on the streets on Sunday.

Biden, who has made promoting democratic values a top goal, said the US was looking for ways to help Cubans get through the government’s internet restrictions.

“Unfortunately, Cuba is a failed state that represses its citizens,” Biden remarked.

“They have disabled internet access. “We’re looking into whether we have the technological capability to restore that access,” he said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House.

The US has long chastised internet censorship around the world, particularly in China, but its cyber activities have focused on preventing security concerns rather than maintaining unfettered access.

Experts have proposed sending balloons with mobile WiFi, similar to what is done during natural catastrophes.

According to AFP correspondents in Havana, internet access in Cuba has improved as of Wednesday, but social media and messaging applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter — the only ways for most Cubans to read independent media – remained restricted.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel has called the #SOSCuba social media movement, which is backed by firmly anti-communist Cuban-Americans in Florida, “media terrorism.”

“Social media is completely violent, asking for murders, lynchings, and attacks on people, especially those labeled as revolutionaries,” he stated.

The protests have been described as peaceful and spontaneous by most accounts around the country. One individual was killed, according to authorities.

The protests, which have appeared to have died down since Sunday, are the largest since Fidel Castro’s rise to power in the 1950s and come as the island’s economy continues to deteriorate.

Cuba, proud of its medical facilities, is creating its own Covid vaccinations even as illnesses rise and the country suffers from chronic power, food, and pharmaceutical shortages.

“In Cuba, they have a Covid problem. I’d be willing to offer large amounts of vaccine if I knew that an international organization would administer the immunizations in a fashion that ordinary individuals would recognize. Brief News from Washington Newsday.