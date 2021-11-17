Biden wants a government watchdog to look into high gas prices.

President Joe Biden called on US officials on Wednesday to investigate the causes of the nationwide increase in gasoline prices, which he claims is harming workers.

After data showing consumer prices hit a 30-year high in October, the president named combatting inflation a primary priority last week, prompting a drop in his popular approval.

Biden took aim at oil firms in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), alleging that they are boosting gas prices while cutting costs and increasing profits.

He directed the agency to investigate if the energy price surge is the result of “illegal behaviour.”

“I will not accept hardworking Americans paying more for gas as a result of anti-competitive or otherwise potentially criminal action,” Biden wrote.

Despite indicators that the US economy has recovered strongly from the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak, Biden has suffered a political price as a result of global supply chain snarls that have resulted in shortages and a rise in prices for everything from vehicles to food to gasoline.

Biden claimed that the prices at the pump are not justified by market fundamentals, stating that while the cost of unfinished gasoline has decreased by more than 5% in the last month, retail prices have increased by 3%.

Oil companies, on the other hand, “are generating huge profits,” with the two largest on course to nearly treble net income in 2019 and planning major stock buybacks, he wrote.

“Bring all of the commission’s capabilities to bear if you detect any malfeasance,” Biden told the FTC.

“The FTC is worried about this issue, and we are looking into it,” spokesperson Peter Kaplan told AFP.

FTC Chair Lina Khan promised to investigate any cooperation that may be fuelling the inflation, as well as take a closer look at acquisitions in the industry that reduce competition, in response to a prior request from Biden to check into gas prices over the summer.

In June, the Federal Trade Commission ordered 7-Eleven and Marathon Petroleum to liquidate almost 300 gas stations after their $21 billion merger broke antitrust laws by leaving hundreds of communities without gasoline options.

According to the American Automobile Association, average gas prices in the United States decreased to $3.41 per gallon on Monday, up 11 cents from a month earlier (AAA).

That figure is 81 cents higher than it was in 2019, before the virus struck and forced most Americans to stay at home.

