Biden wants a government watchdog to look into high gas prices.

President Joe Biden called on US officials on Wednesday to investigate the causes of the nationwide increase in gasoline prices, which he claims is harming workers.

After data showing consumer prices hit a 30-year high in October, the president named combatting inflation a primary priority last week, prompting a drop in his popular approval.

Biden took aim at oil firms in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), alleging that they are boosting gas prices while cutting costs and increasing profits.

He directed the agency to investigate if the energy price surge is the result of “illegal behaviour.”

“I will not accept hardworking Americans paying more for gas as a result of anti-competitive or otherwise potentially criminal action,” Biden wrote.

Despite indicators that the US economy has fully recovered from the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak, Biden has paid a political price as global supply chain snarls resulted in shortages and a rise in prices for everything from vehicles to food to gasoline.

The president said that the high pump prices are unjustified, stating that while the cost of finishing gasoline has decreased by more than 5% in the last month, retail prices have increased by 3%.

Oil companies, on the other hand, “are generating huge profits,” with the two largest on course to nearly treble net income in 2019 and planning major stock buybacks, he wrote.

According to the American Automobile Association, average US petrol prices were $3.41 a gallon on Monday, up 11 cents from a month ago (AAA).

That figure is 81 cents higher than it was in 2019, before the virus struck and forced most Americans to stay at home.

“We’d be looking at pricing at the pump that are 25 cents less a gallon,” a White House spokesman told reporters if the gap between refined gasoline costs and pump prices was at pre-pandemic levels.

Biden is indicating “nefarious” practices are to blame, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum research at GasBuddy, a price tracking business, but energy is a worldwide market where prices have been fluctuating for weeks.

Because of the wide fluctuations, there is no trend, he says, retailers will be unable to pass on any cost savings when oil prices decrease.

“I think the president is just trying to come out with some positive optics… to insinuate that he would take charge of the issue,” De Haan told AFP, adding that if oil output rises, relief may be on the way.

