Biden uses US oil reserves to control prices and shore up his presidency.

President Joe Biden went after the US strategic oil reserves on Tuesday in an attempt to level off the fuel price hikes that have been hammering Americans this Thanksgiving season — and in the hopes of rekindling his electoral fortunes.

Following weeks of negotiations, the White House said that the effort to cool the oil market by using emergency reserves was being done for the first time in collaboration with other countries.

“This release will be coordinated with other major energy consumers like as China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the United Kingdom,” the White House said.

Oil supply has not kept up with rocketing demand as the world recovers from the Covid-19 outbreak and related lockdowns, driving up costs.

The increase in fuel prices is one of the key causes of inflation in the United States.

And Biden’s revelation comes as the United States prepares for the holiday season, with millions of people returning home or on vacation for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

According to the latest numbers from the AAA motorists’ group, average fuel costs at filling stations are $3.41 per gallon, the highest level since 2014. This marks a $1.29 increase over last year’s gas costs.

Biden and his wife Jill are also visiting family or friends ahead of Thanksgiving, though his trip will be aboard Air Force One later Tuesday for a short flight to Nantucket, a scenic island off the coast of Massachusetts.

However, high fuel prices are affecting more than just holiday travel. High transportation expenses are driving up prices across the economy, resulting in skyrocketing inflation on everything from used vehicles to Thanksgiving turkeys.

While the economy is performing well, with employment rising quickly, wages rising, and the stock market rising even higher, sticker shock at the gas pump and supermarket has soured the national mood. As a result, Biden has been severely weakened.

According to the most recent average of polls from fivethirtyeight.com, Biden has a 42.8 percent approval rating, with 52.2 percent disapproving.

The US strategic reserves, which are kept in subterranean depots in Texas and Louisiana, are the world’s greatest emergency oil supply.

The releases will begin in mid- to late December, according to a senior administration official, and more involvement may be necessary to keep the market stable, “responding to a once-in-a-century epidemic.”

“Consumers are experiencing pain at the pump right now, as the president has stated,” the person said.

“The president is willing to use his full authority if necessary to take extra action.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.